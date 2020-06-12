EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria is hosting a free socially distanced drive-in movie theater on Friday.

The drive-in theater, which is being set up at the Rivergreen Park parking lot on Rivergreen Drive, will be playing “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” beginning at 8:15 p.m.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the theater will be limited to 100 cars on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those who attend will receive complimentary popcorn and beverages.

A seating area will be made available to those who do not have a vehicle or wish to walk to the theater. Social distancing regulations must be followed.

The city will also have masks on hand for those who do not have one.

Movie goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray.

