EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett’s mayor has responded to new questions that arose after a 13-year-old boy was arrested by Everett police last Thursday at a bus stop, and subsequently detained by ICE.

Everett police said they were given a credible tip that the teenager had made a violent threat against another student at one of the city’s public schools last week. Police arrested him following an investigation.

While the boy was at the police department, federal agents arrived and took him to an ICE detention facility.

Everett’s mayor said Tuesday that the city was not responsible for the 13-year-old ending up in ICE custody.

“Everett police does not make arrests based on immigration status. Everett police did not contact ICE about this recent juvenile arrest,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “ICE operates independently and has the authority to access certain law enforcement databases and take action on its own accord.”

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the Department of Homeland Security, also provided a statement on the situation. In a social media post, McLaughlin wrote, “Here are the facts: he posed a public safety threat with an extensive rap sheet including violent assault with a dangerous weapon, battery, breaking and entering, destruction of property. He was in possession of a firearm and 5-to-7 inch knife when arrested.”

DeMaria said people in the city are nervous about the increased ICE presence recently, but he maintains the city is committed to its immigrant population.

Everett police and DeMaria have both said there was not a firearm that was recovered when they had the boy, but they did find a knife. Everett officials also said once ICE detains of a person, local agencies do not have much control over what happens next.

