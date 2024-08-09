EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people from Everett were struck by a car and killed Wednesday night while visiting a Florida community with their daughter, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. in Lakeland, Florida.

Citing preliminary evidence and witness statements, police said 22-year-old Rexyanna Honors was driving a Toyota Yaris and had a green light when she passed through the intersection of Imperial Boulevard and South Florida Avenue.

Police said Ronald Jeanbaptiste, 54, of Everett; and Yanique Pierre, 46, also of Everett were trying to cross a sidewalk in the area at the same time and were hit by the front of Honors’ car.

Though emergency crews tried to save Jeanbaptiste and Pierre, police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple’s seven-year-old daughter was standing close to her parents but was not hurt in the crash. Police said she has since been placed in the care of family members.

Though the investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said Honors “did not exhibit obvious indications of impairment at the scene.” Police said no charges had been filed and no citations had been issued.

Lakeland, Florida is located roughly 25 miles east of Tampa.

Local police said Jeanbaptiste and Pierre had been staying at a nearby hotel with their daughter when they died.

