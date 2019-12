EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie used a front-end loader to participate in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Mazzie said he found the biggest bucket he could.

He went on to challenge several other people and organizations to participate in the challenge.

Found the biggest bucket I could to meet the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge @everettpolicema. If looking for a good cause to support here you go. Challenge goes out to @mazzie_nick & friends @CCRaider_HS @ChiefKyes @ChiefGuido & ChiefMolis @MaldenPolice pic.twitter.com/vFJr2Yrqx8 — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) December 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)