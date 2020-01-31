Everett police investigating after crash sends pickup truck careening into storefront

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that sent a pickup truck careening into the front of a small grocery store in Everett on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to Posada Food Market at 69 Hancock St. found a four-door Ford pickup truck lodged into the front of the store, a white sedan with frontend damage, and shards of glass all over the sidewalk.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the area roped off with yellow police tape as investigators surveyed the scene.

Moises Estrella, who works at Simply 2 Impress barbershop, told 7NEWS that crash left the grocery store owner trapped inside.

“I heard a big boom,” Estrella said. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

At least one person in the store was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Estrella.

The driver of the white sedan, Darlene Spina, says the truck driver collided with her before barreling into the store.

“I turned my head to see what happened and who hit me, and I saw him lose control and go right into the window,” Spina said.

Police say the impact of the crash snapped a beam that runs underneath the store.

The drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

