Everett police investigating series of scooter thefts

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Everett are investigating a series of scooter thefts that have taken place over the course of the past month.

The department released surveillance images of the incidents on their Twitter page Tuesday and called on the public for help identifying the suspects pictured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-394-2367.

The @everettpolicema is looking for your help. These images are of suspects involved in a series of Scooter thefts that have occurred in the overnight or early morning hours over the past month. Anyone with information can call the EPD at 617-394-2367. pic.twitter.com/pHBCZnhNoO — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) June 23, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)