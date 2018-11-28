Everett police investigating shooting

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night.

Police responding to the area of Francis Street about 7 p.m. say a male was rushed to CHA Everett Hospital after suffering a non-life-threatening single gunshot wound, Everett police say.

Police say the victim, whose name was not released, was with a male companion in a motor vehicle when he was approached and shot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Everett police at 617-389-2120.

