Everett police issue warning after man killed in 2nd stabbing in 10 days

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police are warning community members to be on alert when walking in a city neighborhood at night after a man was apparently killed in the area’s second stabbing in less than two weeks.

In a message issued Wednesday, Everett police urged the public to be careful when walking at night between Ferry and Cedar streets.

The warning came hours after an apparent deadly stabbing on Bradford Terrace, the second stabbing incident on the street in 10 days.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. Tuesday found a man in his 50s critically injured, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie announced in a joint press release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been charged in connection with this incident, Ryan and Mazzie said.

Corina Rogers, who lives in the neighborhood, says she is extremely concerned, especially for her young daughter and mother-in-law.

“I have a little 12-year-old across the street and we let her walk home alone because it’s safe and now we’re a little nervous,” she said. “My mother-in-law walks to the store at night by herself. Scares me, just scares me.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is urged to call police at 617-389-2120.

