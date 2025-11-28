EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A monthslong undercover investigation led by the Everett Police Department led to the execution of search warrants on Wednesday that led to the arrest of a 60-year-old man and the seizure of drugs and approximatley $1.5 million in cash, the department’s chief announced Thursday.

Jendry Morales, of Chelsea, was arrested on several charges as a result of the search warrants, which were executed at homes in Chelsea and Saugus. Uncovered were a firearm,1.5 kilos of suspected cocaine, and a large amount of cash, which represented the larges case money seizure in Everett Police Department history.

Assistance was provided by the Everett and Peabody K9 Units, the Saugus Police Department and the Chelsea Police Department.

“I would like to commend this unit and all its detectives and supervisors for their outstanding work in this operation and I would like to thank all participating agencies that assisted us in the case,” Chief Paul D. Strong wrote. “This is another example when you work as a team good things happen.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)