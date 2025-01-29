EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett police officer was arrested arriving for work at the police department Tuesday night, according to officials.

Investigators say 27-year-old Marie Sylvain is accused of attacking her boyfriend, who is a Malden police officer, at a Malden shop on Sunday.

Her now ex-boyfriend told police Sylvian showed up while he was working a detail and she refused to leave.

“The core of this case is that the defendant bit the victim in his face, and refused to let go of him,” said one court official. “[She] punched him, and pushed him, and punched him multiple times.”

Investigators say Sylvain went to the victim’s home and assaulted him again.

The judge issued a restraining order on her.

“You are to stay away, have no contact,” said the judge. “You are not to abuse the complaining witness in the case. You are to abide by the restraining order and you are not to possess any dangerous weapons or firearms that is set without prejudice.”

When asked if she bit someone in court, she stayed silent.

“She’s on administrative leave, which is standard for any police officer charged with a crime,” said Sylvain’s defense attorney.

Sylvain was sworn in as an Everett Police Officer in 2022.

