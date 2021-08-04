EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett police officer showed that he can bust a move when he joined a dance crew in the city during National Night Out.

Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie captured Officer Carlos Flores on video “ripping it up” with the Phunk Dance Crew.

The officers were taking part in National Night Out, a nationwide event that aims to build partnerships between police and the neighborhoods that they serve.

Off Carlos Flores ⁦@everettpolicema⁩ ripping it up with the Phunk Dance Crew 💙on National Night Out ⁦@cityofeverettma⁩ pic.twitter.com/J98yOQINHl — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) August 3, 2021

