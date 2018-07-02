Everett police officers ‘crash’ little girl’s birthday party

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police officers crashed a little girl’s birthday party Sunday when they heard she was a big fan of the police.

After learning that an 8-year-old named Stella was celebrating her birthday, a handful of Everett police officers stopped by to join in the festivities and drop off a few presents for Stella and her friends, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

“We hope Stella had a great day and keeps us in mind as she grows older,” police wrote in the post. “We are always looking for fine young people like her to join our ranks some day. Especially if she is going to be so squared away in her uniform as she was today.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)