EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police said one woman was dead and another was taken to the hospital after liposuction procedures done at home Thursday.

Home security video captured a first responder going into an Everett duplex with a stretcher, with firefighters saying the call was for a person who was “bleeding.” Everett police told 7News there was an investigation into whether the patient was hurt during liposuction performed in a home.

Neighbors on Bucknam Street described seeing emergency crews at the two-family house late Thursday night.

“We could hear them. They were speaking quite loud and we just heard ‘unresponsive.’ That’s all we heard,” neighbor Judy said.

Around the same time, Somerville police said they were called to a multi-family home on Central Street for a medical emergency.

On Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police troopers were seen on camera returning to the Everett home.

7News then learned that a death investigation was underway for one of the patients. No one in either of the homes has responded to requests for comment.

It was unclear at 4 p.m. whether there were any suspects in the investigation.

