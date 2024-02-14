EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Courtland and Robin streets around 7:30 p.m. found a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say they’re searching for a male subject wearing camouflage clothing and an orange face mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call Everett police.

