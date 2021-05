EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect in vandalizing a church last week, officials said.

Police said the man is suspected in numerous incidents of vandalism, including one at Zion Baptist Ministries on Broadway at 2:20 a.m. on April 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-389-5063.

