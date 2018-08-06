EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police surprised a young boy during his cop-themed fourth birthday party Sunday.

Jayden Castetter, who is aspiring to become a police officer, donned a full police uniform, equipped with a badge and a squirt gun.

His face lit up after five police cruisers pulled up to his party, making his birthday extra special, Jayden’s mom Felicia Castetter said.

They stopped by to give Jayden a tour of a cruiser and to take pictures with him.

