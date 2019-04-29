Everett police surprise boy with puppy

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police surprised a four-year-old boy Monday with a rescued puppy.

With the help of family friend and Everett police officer Steve McLaughlin, Everett police presented a 10-week old puppy to Jayden Castetter at the police station.

“I’ve been friendly with the family for a long time,” McLaughlin said. “He’s just a super kid. He’s kind of reserved and on the quiet side. He loves the police.”

Castetter has been obsessed with the police since he was born, and he’s wanted a dog for just as long.

So, his mother, Felicia, reached out to Everett police with hopes of rescuing a puppy, and animal control was happy to help.

The chief of police even stopped by to give his seal of approval.

“This is the type of stuff we encourage our employees to do,” Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie said.

Now, the new partners are ready to hit the streets as Officer Jayden and honorary K9 Officer Hero.

“Last year for his birthday, he wanted a puppy,” Felicia said. “And (he said), ‘I want to name him Hero because the cops are heroes.'”

