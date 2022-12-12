EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Police took a “Polar Plunge” Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics teams throughout Massachusetts.

The department’s first-ever Polar Plunge was organized by Lt. Larry Jedrey and raised more than triple the fundraising goal of $5,000. A check for $16,000 was presented to Special Olympics Massachusetts following the event.

“This event… means a lot to the athletes and it means a lot to me,” Jedrey said. “Because we are able to help provide them with equipment, with training, with transportation, with everything they need.”

City officials they they hope to make the Polar Plunge an annual tradition.

“I believe Lt. Jedrey and myself and others will make sure this is an annual event and see how many other different events we can bring into the City of Everett,” said Michael McLaughlin, Vice Chairman of the Everett School Committee. “Because when Everett comes together, we build stronger, better, and more meaningful impacts for the state of Massachusetts.”

Through events like Everett’s polar plunge, the law enforcement partnership with the Special Olympics has raised more than $400,000 in 2022.

