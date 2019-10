EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police are turning to the public for help Tuesday night following a shooting incident.

According to a post on the department’s Twitter page, two suspects were seen leaving the area of Partridge Terrace and Chelsea Street around 9 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 617-389-2120.