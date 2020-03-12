Everett Public Schools closing for 30 days amid coronavirus fears

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Public Schools will be closed for 30 school days beginning on Friday as town officials grapple with how to address the growing coronavirus outbreak.

In a message to the town on Thursday, officials said Everett Public Schools mad ethe decision to close beginning Friday, March 13, after consulting with health professionals. Students will return to school on April 27.

The Everett City Hall will also be closed for a two week period and reopen again on March 30.

Nonessential employees must stay home and work remotely following that March 30 deadline.

