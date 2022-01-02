EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) -

Neighbors say they’re frightened after bullets shattered the window of an Everett home while a family slept in the next room Sunday.

Police responded to reports of gunshot on Malden Street Sunday afternoon, and a neighbor told 7News the bullets just missed a family sleeping in the next room.

“The bullet didn’t go across to the other room but it stopped in the closet. Luckily, no one was there. There was all glass everywhere,” said neighbor Kriso Mitko.

Police said no one was hurt in the shooting and they are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

