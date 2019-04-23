Everett residents warned after video shows coyote playing in yard with toy ball

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning the public to be on the lookout for coyotes after one was caught on video playing with a toy ball in a yard in Everett on Tuesday.

The coyote has been “making itself very comfortable” in the area of Russell Street in recent days,” according to Everett Animal Control.

Everett Animal Control shared a video of the coyote on Facebook, with a caption that read, “This video is not a dog – it’s an actual coyote having some playtime fun this morning.”

Officials say the coyote lives in a den at the nearby Woodlawn Cemetery on Elm Street.

Residents are being urged to keep their cats indoors and to keep their dogs on a leash.

“This video may look cute but coyotes are still wild animals,” animal control warned.

