Everett selected to lead Boston’s police accountability office

Boston Mayor Kim Janey will name attorney and former state representative candidate Stephanie Everett to lead the city’s new police accountability office, which will be tasked with reviewing the case of a former top officer who allegedly kept his job after an internal affairs investigation found credible evidence he sexually assaulted a child.

Ahead of a Tuesday afternoon press conference alongside Boston Police Department Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, Janey’s office announced that she had selected Everett to serve as executive director of the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency.

Everett is a former Beacon Hill aide and an attorney who today runs her own private practice. Last year, she ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in the 12th Suffolk District House race.

Janey’s budget will include $1 million to launch OPAT, the primary recommendation that the Boston Police Reform Task Force made.

“As Mayor, I’m committed to safety, healing and justice, in every Boston neighborhood,” Janey said in a statement before her press conference. “That starts with trust. Transparency and accountability are foundational values when it comes to fostering trust. This is especially true for law enforcement. That’s why my administration is doubling down on our work to stand up the Boston Office of Police Accountability and Transparency.”

The mayor’s office said one of OPAT’s first tasks will be to review internal affairs files from 1995 concerning former Boston Police Officer Patrick Rose, who was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child. Janey added at her press conference that her office is working to release the redacted internal affairs files by the end of the week.

On Saturday, the Boston Globe reported that the internal affairs investigation concluded that Rose likely committed a crime, but he remained on the force for two decades more and eventually became the president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

“I was heartbroken and angry to learn there was no effort to keep Rose from coming into contact with minors after serious charges were found credible by BPD’s own internal affairs probe in 1995,” Janey said. “The likes of Patrick Rose will not be protected on my watch, and those who are complicit in abuses of power will be held to account.”

