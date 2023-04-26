EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Some students in Everett had a recess they likely won’t forget after the New England Patriots stopped by Lafayette School on Wednesday morning.

Several Patriots players were on hand as the team continued to give back to the community this week, stopping by the school to help kids stay fueled.

The team, along with the New England Dairy Council, awarded the school $10,000 to buy new sports equipment and meal carts to increase access to school breakfast.

The message throughout the day: eat well and stay active.

“When your a kid, if you can make your mind up about things that are good for you and are correct, then it’s not as big of a struggle as you get older and you’re like ‘Man, I need to lose a bunch of weight’ or ‘Man I need to do this,’ – you’ve been doing this your whole life,” said Patriots guard Cole Strange.

The excitement started with a school-wide assembly, featuring speakers that included Josh Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Foundation. The children also got a chance to ask the players some questions, as well.

After that, it was time for what the Patriots call “the ultimate recess,” with students getting some one-on-one training outside, running drills and a number of exercises.

“It’s everything, that’s really what it’s all about,” said offensive tackle Trent Brown. “Showing these kids that we used to sit in these same seats and they can do it, too – they can do whatever they put their minds to.”

