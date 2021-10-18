EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An uptick in fights has been reported at Everett High School.

Superintendent Priya Tahiliani addressed the problem at a School Committee meeting Monday night and told those in attendance that staff will be monitoring arrival and dismissal times, the time in-between classes, as well as lunch periods.

The school will also track the attendance and movement of students throughout the high school.

