Everett superintendent placed on leave amid sexual harassment probe

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Everett school board has voted to place Superintendent Frederick Foresteire on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The superintendent of nearly 30 years came under fire earlier this month after a woman said he harassed her and that she was eventually fired.

In addition to voting to place Foresteire on administrative leave, the panel also voted at its meeting Monday night to approve $50,000 to fund an independent investigation into the accusations.

Parents and community members gathered for the heated discussion, including those whom held signs as the board went into executive session and returned to announce the results of their vote.

Some of the parents in attendance said they were pleased with the board’s transparency.

“He has never once been held accountable,” said one woman in attendance. “I’m happy that he’s finally getting investigated.”

Teacher Melanie Peddle added, “We don’t want to work in a place where people are treated this way and where these things are coming out and coming forward. I think just supporting accountability and making sure an investigation is coming forward.”

The panel also voted to appoint an interim superintendent while the matter is being investigated.

A request for comment from Foresteire was not immediately returned.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)