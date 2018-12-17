Everett superintendent placed on leave amid sexual harassment probe

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Everett school board has voted to place Superintendent Frederick Foresteire on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

In addition to voting to place Foresteire on administrative leave, the panel also voted at its meeting Monday night to approve $50,000 to fund an independent investigation into the accusations.

Parents and community members gathered for the heated meeting, some whom held signs as the board went into executive session and returned to announce the results of their vote.

Some of the parents in attendance said they were pleased with the board’s transparency.

“He has never once been held accountable,” said one woman in attendance. “I’m happy that he’s finally getting investigated.”

Another woman said, “We don’t want to work in a place where people are treated this way and where these things are coming out and coming forward. I think just supporting accountability and making sure an investigation is coming forward.”

The panel also voted to appoint an interim superintendent while the matter is being investigated.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)