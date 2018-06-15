Everett teen convicted of second-degree murder in fatal 2016 shooting

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Everett man was convicted of second-degree murder Friday in connection with a fatal 2016 shooting, officials said.

Cristian Nunez, of Everett, was found guilty by a Middlesex Superior Court jury in connection with the Jan. 3 shooting death of 19-year-old Omar Wilfredo Reyes, of Everett, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie said in a joint statement.

Judge Laurence Pierce scheduled sentencing for June 25.

At about 12:20 a.m., Everett police officers responding to a report of an injured man under the Tileston Street Bridge found Reyes, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day.

An investigation showed that on Jan. 2, Reyes received several messages from Jose Vasquez Ardon, 19, of Everett, asking him to meet up.

Nunez allegedly accompanied Ardon, and Rigoberto Landaverde-Lemus, 22, of Everett, at the meeting under the Tileston Street Bridge where the fatal shooting occurred.

“This defendant participated in a coordinated plan with two other men to lure the victim from his home under false pretenses with the intention to end the victim’s life. As a result of the defendant’s actions a 19-year-old young man was tragically murdered,” Ryan said in a statement. “Although this case remains open with two additional defendants charged, we hope that today’s verdict provides some measure of comfort to the family of Omar Wilfredo Reyes.”

Ardon and Landaverde-Lemus have both been charged with murder.

