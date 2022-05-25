BOSTON (WHDH) - Everett teen Sandrick Jorcelin, shot in a case of mistaken identity while on vacation in Canada, is receiving an outpouring of support from the community.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria paid the boy, 13, a visit at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is recovering.

“He gave me a lot of faith, he really did,” DeMaria said. “He wants to get better, he said he’s gonna. His goal is to get back on his two feet.”

Jorcelin is also a big Celtics fan according to his family, and wears a body brace adorned with the team’s logo. The C’s surprised him with a basketball signed by all the players.

Jorcelin’s family said he’s made significant progress on his injury. He has regained feeling in his left knee, and can now wiggle his feet.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)