EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Police said a Vietnam War veteran was tricked by thieves into handing over thousands of dollars.

Charles Fagone said he lost $20,000, and police said when he gave away the cash, he was then contacted again for even more money.

The 36-year-old suspect appeared in court Monday.

Investigators said when Fagone contacted them, they were able to start an undercover operation to catch him.

Fagone said he hopes people can learn from his story.

“I’m a saver and I help my family if necessary,” he said. “I want people to really think about this because it’s no fun and having no money to rely on is even worse.”

The suspect’s attorney said his client is innocent.

