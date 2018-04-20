Everett’s Night Shift Brewing to open second brewery, taproom in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of Massachusetts’ most popular craft beer brewers is expanding to Boston.

Everett’s Night Shift Brewing announced Friday that they are opening a second brewery and taproom at Lovejoy Wharf.

The new location is slated to open later this year, according to a social media post.

Night Shift did not provide an exact opening date but said more details would be revealed in the coming weeks.

The brewery is best known for its Whirlpool lager and Santilli IPA, among an array of other uniquely crafted brews.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)