Everett’s Pope John XXIII High School will likely close barring ‘last chance miracle’

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A financial crisis has left the future of Everett’s Pope John XXIII High School in serious jeopardy, and barring a “miracle,” the 54-year-old Roman Catholic preparatory institution will likely close its doors for good come May.

In June 2018, a company business known as United Schools Association stopped making payments to the school for dormitory space it was leasing for international students, according to company spokesman Philip Morgaman.

“During 2018, USA was the victim of unexpected predatory actions by a large international company which, coupled with a construction dispute over one of its residential facilities, combined to cause a severe cash drain…USA was, in turn, unable to meet its continuing obligations,” Morgaman said in a statement to 7News.

Pope John’s Headmaster Carl DiMaiti says United Schools Association owes them $1.5 million.

In a letter to parents, DiMaiti said, “pending a last chance miracle, it is likely that Pope John XXIII will complete its mission at the end of the current academic year in June.”

If the school does close, the Archdiocese of Boston says it will help place students and staffers in other Catholic schools.

Steph Palermo, who graduated from the school in 1984, is hopeful a group of alumni can raise the necessary funds to avoid a closure.

“We have a group of prominent alumni that have gathered to save our school,” she said. “We’re up for the fight. We’re gonna do this.”

A decision on the fate of the school will be made by May 23, according to DiMaiti.

