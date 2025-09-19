BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource is alerting customers of the rising cost to heat their homes.

Depending on gas usage and weather this winter, Eversource says customers could see an increase of approximately 17% a month over last year, roughly $49 more for hundreds of thousands of residential customers.

Customers could start seeing the increase on their bill on November 1.

