HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Eversource has called in hundreds of out-of-state utility crews in preparation for a nor’easter that could cause power outages in Massachusetts this weekend.

“We’re ready for whatever this weekend’s winter storm brings, with hundreds of out-of-state crews arriving in the Commonwealth to work alongside our Eversource team,” New England’s largest energy delivery company said in a tweet.

The company says its trucks are fully stocked, gassed up, and ready to go for mutual aid line workers who recently arrived in the Bay State from Michigan and Florida.

“If you do lose power during the storm, you can count on our crews to be there when you need them,” Eversource added.

Winds are also slated to intensify by midday Saturday with 50-60 mph gusts expected at the coast and 60-70 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and the Islands. Points inland can expect 35-50 mph gusts.

The National Weather Service warned of tree damage, considerable blowing and drifting snow, and near white-out conditions at times.

We're ready for whatever this weekend's winter storm brings, with hundreds of out-of-state crews arriving to the commonwealth to work alongside our Eversource team. Here are some tips to help you prepare, too: https://t.co/OEW35FFtb6 pic.twitter.com/GxMHHNli7B — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) January 27, 2022

Trucks are fully stocked, gassed up, and ready to go for hundreds of mutual aid lineworkers from Michigan and Florida. They flew in this morning to help repair any damage Saturday’s nor’easter may bring. pic.twitter.com/wVIBGjACuL — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) January 27, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest storm updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)