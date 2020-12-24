Eversource cancels Christmas, calls in workers in anticipation of heavy storm hitting Mass.

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - As a major storm is expected to bring strong winds and flooding to Massachusetts, Eversource is pulling workers off Christmas vacation to prepare for power outages.

“I have been doing this for 31 years and this is my first vacation ever canceled on a holiday,” employee Scott Kelley said. “They normally do not do this but in this case we are out there to make sure everyone else has a good holiday, and that we can maintain power.”

The electric company is preparing for widespread power outages due to high winds and torrential rain, and Kelley said extra crews will be on hand to restore power as quickly as possible.

“They’re bringing help from Canada, Pennsylvania, other states … and they’ll preposition them all around the state,” he said.

