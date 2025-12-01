SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Eversource employee performed a brave rescue in Somerville Monday when he saved a woman trapped in a burning apartment building using his work truck.

Massive flames erupted from the six unit building on Marion Street.

“It’s my biggest nightmare because the houses are so close together, and seeing how fast it can spread,” said Amy Parker, who saw the fire.

Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said the Eversource employee was in the area before firefighters arrived and was able to use his bucket truck to rescue the woman from the second floor of the building.

“I believe he drove it up to the front of the building, threw the bucket and got her out,” said Breen. “He did a hell of a job, definitely saved the woman’s life. She was in severe danger at the time.”

The woman rescued was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

