MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s largest utility has installed automatic external defibrillators on all of its line trucks.

Eversource notes that crews frequently work in remote areas, or in conditions that make it nearly impossible for first responders to reach them quickly if there’s a cardiac emergency.

The workers are now equipped to immediately begin delivering life-saving care in the field.

Eversource has deployed 172 defibrillators throughout the state.

