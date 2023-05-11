SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Eversource crews are responding to an incident involving a manhole in Somerville that forced the closure of a section of roadway.

The incident is unfolding at the intersection of McGrath Highway and Cross Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox