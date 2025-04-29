DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - After a spike in gas bills this winter, Eversource encourages customers to take action before the warm summer months to prevent another spike.

According to Eversource, on average, Massachusetts customers use roughly 30% more electricity during the summer because of air conditioner, fan, and other appliance usage to stay cool.

Some tips Eversource is offering customers include keeping blinds closed during the day, making sure vents aren’t blocked, operating major appliances during the cooler parts of the day, and having ceiling fans rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to have air circulate more effectively.

“Staying cool and comfortable at home during the hot summer months can get costly and we want to help customers avoid spikes in their energy bills – lowering energy usage through energy efficiency is the best way to do that,” said Eversource Director of Residential Energy Efficiency Kate Peters. “We encourage customers to take advantage of any and all energy efficiency measures, whether it’s signing up for a Home Energy Assessment, weatherizing your home, or shifting your schedule a bit so you’re operating major appliances during the cooler parts of the day. Some of the tips we offer may seem simple, but all of these small changes together can really make a big difference and result in a drop in your electric usage, which will be reflected in your bill.”

