Eversource says crews will be ready for widespread outages

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Monday’s storm is expected to bring high winds lashing the coastline, and Eversource officials said they would be working to keep the lights on.

“We certainly understand that our initial responsibility of course is to keep the power on, but when the power goes off to get it restored as quickly and safely as we can,” said Reid Lamberty.

Newburyport residents said they would be prepared for a heavy storm.

“I stack up the wood, I get a fire going, I make sure there’s lots of dry wood inside, make sure my cats fed and make sure I’m fed,” said Stephen Collier.

Restaurant delivery driver Joshua Price said he would have a rough day at work.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)