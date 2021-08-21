Eversource officials said they have workers ready to deal with the expected damage from Hurricane Henri as it hits Massachusetts Sunday.

The hurricane is expected to hit hardest from Western Mass. to Worcester but could cause power outages all over the state, Gov. Charlie Baker said. Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said the company was ready to meet the storm.

“We currently have … workers across the Commonwealth prepared to work around the clock and prepared to serve our customers,” Hinkle said, adding the company had more than 1,100 line, tree and service crews ready to restore power.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)