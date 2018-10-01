Eversource using drones to inspect electric lines in Eastern Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource is now using drones to inspect electric lines across Eastern Massachusetts.

The energy company demonstrated the new drones in West Roxbury Monday.

Eversource says the drones are a good way to get close to remote, hard-to-reach areas.

“This will give us a good idea of any degradation to the system up there (and show us if) there (is) any wearing of any hardware on the transmission structure itself, is there any breakage of any wire. Anything that could lend itself to making repairs, or give us some insight onto needing to make repairs,” said Eversource’s Mark Baldwin.

Eversource says the drones also come in handy because they can hover for long periods of time and are small enough to access tight quarters.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)