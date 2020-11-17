Eversource van involved in fatal crash claiming the life of a cyclist in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed in Milton on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Eliot Street around 3 p.m. found a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle, police said. The cyclist was later pronounced deceased.

An Eversource truck was visible at the crash scene. In a statement, an Eversource spokesperson called the crash a “tragic accident” and said the company was “committed to understanding how this happened and what, if anything, could have been done to prevent this tragedy.”

So far it is unclear how exactly the Everource vehicle was involved.

Police temporarily closed that stretch of road as they investigated the cause of the crash, according to state police.

No other information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic pedestrian crash Blue Hills Parkway at Eliot Street in #Milton. Serious injuries reported. Road closures will remain for extended period pending crash investigation. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/c9j7oET4Sq — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 17, 2020

