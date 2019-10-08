Eversource worker flown to Boston hospital after being shocked by 7,500 volts of electricity

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - An Eversource worker was flown to a Boston hospital with burn injuries after he was shocked at a power plant in Sandwich on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to a 911 call for a worker who was shocked at the Eversource switching yard at 50 Tupper Road around 8:30 a.m. found a man who received close to 7,500 volts of electricity through his body, according to the Sandwich Fire Department.

The worker, who was conscious and alert, had entry and exit wounds from the electricity and burns to his upper and lower extremities.

He was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

The worker’s name was not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

