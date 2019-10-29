BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource workers rescued a 6-month-old kitten who became stuck in a tall tree in Roslindale last week.

Members of the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Field Services Department responded to a report of a cat meowing from a about 30 feet up a tree along Ramsdell Avenue and were able to coax the cat down to about 20 feet when they noticed that power lines going through the tree from two sides made it unsafe to climb, ARL said.

Eversource arrived with a bucket truck to safely remove the cat.

The animal, since named Maple, was transferred to ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.

ARL says Maple is healthy and friendly but did not have a microchip, so they are unsure if its a stray or a pet.

If no one claims the cat, he will go up for adoption.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)