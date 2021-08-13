BOSTON (WHDH) - Every county in Massachusetts now has high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that Berkshire, Hampden, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties have high transmission rates, with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11.

Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, and Norfolk counties all have substantial transmission rates, with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in every Massachusetts county because the COVID-19 Delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases.

Bay State health officials on Thursday reported 1,228 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths. A total of 1,368 new cases were reported on Wednesday with eight deaths.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate sits at 2.86 percent.

There are currently 375 people hospitalized due to the virus and 85 people in the intensive care unit.

