Every New England state ranked among top 10 ‘safest’ places in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Every New England state has been ranked among the top 10 “safest” states in America, according to a new report.

WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on 2020’s Safest States in America, ranking Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island among the safest places in the United States.

The personal-finance website says it compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics, including data set ranges from coronavirus support, assaults per capita, unemployment rate, and road and workplace safety, among other information.

Maine was ranked the safest state and Vermont earned a second-place ranking. Massachusetts checked in as the 7th safest state, followed by New Hampshire in 8th place, Connecticut in 9th, and Rhode Island in the 10th spot.

Here’s how Massachusetts broke down statistically:

1 st – WalletHub “States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support” Score

– WalletHub “States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support” Score 10 th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 27 th – Assaults per Capita

– Assaults per Capita 6 th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 20 th – Job Security

– Job Security 9 th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 1 st – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 26 th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita 4 th – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate 1st – Share of Uninsured Population

To view WalletHub’s full report, click here.

