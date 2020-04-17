‘Every single person is at risk’: Bostonians under 40 have been most affected by coronavirus, Walsh says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh warned the public on Friday that “every single person is at risk” of contracting the coronavirus after announcing that city residents under the age of 40 have been the most affected by the disease since the start of the outbreak.

“COVID-19 data continues to show that people under 40 make up the highest percentage of our positive cases,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall. “So I continue to stress that every single person is at risk of getting ill or passing the virus on. Every single person needs to be practicing social physical distancing.”

As of Thursday, there were 4,763 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boston with 122 deaths. A total of 708 residents have recovered.

Wash noted that the city would be releasing a daily breakdown on cases by neighborhood starting on Friday afternoon.

“We’re at a critical period of time. Our numbers continue to surge and they’re not expected to peak until the end of the month,” Walsh said. “We’re asking everyone to keep doing the right thing by staying home, washing hands with soap and water as often as possible, and covering your face when going out.”

With Patriots Day weekend upon us, Walsh urged all residents to stay inside, to “stand together by staying apart,” and refrain from running the Boston Marathon route.

“I’m asking you please do not run the marathon route,” Walsh said. “That’s not a smart thing to do, that’s not a safe thing to do.”

Walsh added, “Let first responders focus on their needs. I’m asking everyone to save your energy until Sept. 14.”

Walsh also announced that starting this weekend, the city would be taking new steps in the hardest-hit neighborhoods to hammer home the importance of staying inside.

“We’re going to keep getting the ‘stay home’ message out every way we can and we are going to continue targeting the places where data shows that more outreach is needed. We are mobilizing all our resources in that work physical resources, human resources, and community resources,” Walsh said.

Seven city trucks mounted with speakers will be driving through neighborhoods where coronavirus case counts are highest, according to Walsh. They will be broadcasting the message in seven languages, depending on the community.

Walsh added that the city has delivered 400,000 meals to people in need, including Boston Public Schools student sites, food pantries, and Meals on Wheels.

“We are not willing to let any single person go hungry because of this crisis,” Walsh said.

Walsh also said the city is also launching a new program to match teenage volunteers with seniors who need help getting groceries or are in need of a friendly phone call.

