CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of supporters gathered Thursday outside the Chelmsford immigration hearing for Marcelo Gomes, an 18-year-old Milford High School student arrested by ICE.

Many stood outside with signs as a judge granted Gomes $2,000 bond. If Gomes is able to pay, he will be released.

“We’ll take any good news we can get, but the biggest good news is the size of the crowd here, because people are starting to step up and step out and recognize that this is really unjust and everybody deserves due process,” one supporter said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey released a statement after the decision was made by the judge.

“I’m relieved that Marcelo will be returning home to his parents, siblings, classmates and the Milford community. This has been such a traumatic time for this community, and I hope that they find some solace in knowing that the rule of law and due process still prevail,” Healey said.

There have been a number of rallies for Gomes in the days after he was taken into federal custody. On Tuesday, many of Gomes’ classmates wore “Free Marcelo” shirts at a Milford High School volleyball game.

