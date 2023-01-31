BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police.

As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler Lawrence was shot and killed, his mother, Remy Lawrence, is calling on city leaders and community members to help her get justice for her son.

“Everybody in this city should be outraged and if you’re not what’s wrong … I just left a funeral home,” Martin said Tuesday through tears. “I want to know where are you people? It’s 11:20 in the morning, somebody saw something. And if you know something say something, it could be your son.”

Though police say they believe the shooting was targeted, Remy doesn’t believe that’s the case.

“He doesn’t have any enemies he was a boy walking down the street and they shot him down cause he’s a Black boy who looks like every other Black boy and they mistook him for whoever and there are no pieces to pick up, we don’t have anything,” she said.

Remy said her son loved playing basketball, listening to music, his grandparents, and his best friend, Jeffrey.

Detectives could be seen back in the area on Tuesday. So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)